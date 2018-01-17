WDAM All-Star: PRCC freshman Eric Thornton Jr.

PRCC basketball returned just three players from last year’s roster. However, the transition this season has been smooth. The Wildcats are 9-1 and averaging 95.4 points per game.

Much of that scoring comes from freshman Eric Thornton Jr., who leads Pearl River with 19.6 points per game. The 6-foot-3 guard isn’t afraid to rumble down low, grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game as well.

One of three Murrah High products playing for the Wildcats, Thornton has made the transition to junior college ball look easy.

“Working hard in the weight room,” Thornton said. “Like my coaches told me, I gotta get stronger, increase my vertical, speed. Listening to coach [Chris] Oney, he let me know the game before I even start it. Everything he told me I was going to go through, I’m going through it now.”

“Eric’s Eric,” said PRCC third-year head coach Chris Oney. “Eric’s a guy that I can see the gym lights on from my house and some nights at two in the morning I think somebody left the lights on. I come over here, he’s in the gym by himself working. So, it’s no surprise to me that he’s having the type of success that he’s having. Eric’s special kid. He loves the game of basketball, he loves the challenge, he loves to compete. He loves when I tell him he can’t do something, he loves to prove me wrong. More than that, he’s a good person.”

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.