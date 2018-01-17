USM baseball opens with NCAA regional foe Mississippi State

After a school-record 50 wins last season, Southern Miss baseball comes into the 2018 campaign with high expectations.

Ranked 25th in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll, the Golden Eagles open the season on February 16 against Mississippi State – the team that knocked USM out of the 2017 NCAA Regional.

“You know it's kind of unique that the team that you last played is the one you open up with at the same place,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “Mississippi State, very good program last year [and] this year. But honestly, we try to focus on playing the game not necessarily the opponent. The opponent in the first game happens to Mississippi State. After those three games with them then we have another opponent that was here in the regional as well, that’s South Alabama at their place.”

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.