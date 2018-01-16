Former Golden Eagles Kirk McCarty, Dylan Burdeaux to host baseball camp

Former Golden Eagles Kirk McCarty and Dylan Burdeaux recently wrapped up their first minor league baseball seasons.

After helping lead Southern Miss to a school-record 50 wins last season, the two hope to share some their baseball knowledge this weekend at their inaugural “Formers Teaching Futures” camp.

The first camp takes place Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mississippi Elite in Hattiesburg. The second camp is Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lamar Christian.

“It’s something me and Dylan have really talked about from the moment we left Southern Miss,” McCarty said. “It’s something that we wanted to do, that we enjoyed doing was kind of investing back into the future – if you’ll take the name “formers teaching futures” – the future of our sport. So, we’re super excited. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about. I know Dylan’s been excited about it for a very long time. We can’t wait for this weekend to be here and we can get out on the field and hopefully teach these younger kids something about the game.”

Southern Miss products Taylor Braley, Michael Gilbert and Toddric Johnson will also be at the camp to help instruct. Raffle tickets will be sold for sports memorabilia. All of the proceeds will go to the ARC of Hattiesburg.

Register at KIRK.MCCARTY.LHP@gmail.com or call 601-596-2935 for more information.

