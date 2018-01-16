Highlights: Jefferson Davis MLK Classic - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Highlights: Jefferson Davis MLK Classic

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Connect
Jefferson Davis girls basketball. Courtesy: WDAM Jefferson Davis girls basketball. Courtesy: WDAM
BASSFIELD, MS (WDAM) -

Jefferson Davis County played host to eight teams on Monday in its Martin Luther King Classic. Here’s a look at the results from Monday’s basketball tournament:

Girls

Hattiesburg (49) Taylorsville (35)

Lawrence County (47) Meridian (42)

Laurel (42) Newton (37)

Jefferson Davis (55) Heidelberg (26)

Boys

Taylorsville (69) Northeast Jones (67)

Hattiesburg (69) Lawrence County (37)

Laurel (44) Newton (43) – OT

Jefferson Davis (69) Heidelberg (48)

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly