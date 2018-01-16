Rates to rise for 2 Mississippi electrical utilities - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Rates to rise for 2 Mississippi electrical utilities

JACKSON, MS (AP) -

Customers of Mississippi's two privately-owned electrical utilities will see higher rates starting in February.
           
The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted Tuesday to approve rate changes for Entergy Corp. and Mississippi Power Co.
           
Customers of New Orleans-based Entergy, serving the western half of the state, will see rates rise 10 percent because of higher costs for fuel and other items. Public utilities staff says a yardstick residential customer will pay $114 in February, up from $104 now. Entergy's revenues are projected to increase by about $67 million.
           
Mississippi Power ratepayers from Meridian to the Gulf Coast will see rates rise 4 percent. A yardstick residential customer will pay $130 a month, compared to $126 now. Changes are projected to increase revenue by $39 million for the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

