PRCC-JCJC basketball rescheduled for Saturday

The basketball games scheduled for Tuesday night between Pearl River Community College and Jones County Junior College have been rescheduled for Saturday because of frigid temperatures expected in the Pine Belt.

The women’s game will tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday at A.B Howard Gymnasium, followed by the men’s game at 3 p.m., according to Jones County Junior College Sports Information.

Both games will air on www.jcjc.tv

The eighth-ranked Lady Bobcats stand 9-2 and 2-0 in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ South Division, while the Lady Wildcats enter the game at 5-3 and 0-2.

The Bobcats are 7-4 and 2-0 in the South, while the Wildcats are 9-1 and 1-1.

