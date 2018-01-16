PRCC-JCJC basketball rescheduled for Saturday - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

PRCC-JCJC basketball rescheduled for Saturday

Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

The basketball games scheduled for Tuesday night between Pearl River Community College and Jones County Junior College have been rescheduled for Saturday because of frigid temperatures expected in the Pine Belt.

The women’s game will tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday at A.B Howard Gymnasium, followed by the men’s game at 3 p.m., according to Jones County Junior College Sports Information. 

Both games will air on www.jcjc.tv

The eighth-ranked Lady Bobcats stand 9-2 and 2-0 in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ South Division, while the Lady Wildcats enter the game at 5-3 and 0-2.

The Bobcats are 7-4 and 2-0 in the South, while the Wildcats are 9-1 and 1-1.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • LIST: School closings in the Pine Belt

    LIST: School closings in the Pine Belt

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:38 PM EST2018-01-17 00:38:23 GMT
    Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphicPhoto credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic

    Several schools and school districts in the Pine Belt are making schedule changes ahead of possible winter weather Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Several schools and school districts in the Pine Belt are making schedule changes ahead of possible winter weather Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Laurel City Council votes to approve new café despite concerns

    Laurel City Council votes to approve new café despite concerns

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:59 PM EST2018-01-16 23:59:06 GMT
    The Shugga Shack Cafe in Laurel now has permission to open. (Photo source: WDAM)The Shugga Shack Cafe in Laurel now has permission to open. (Photo source: WDAM)

    The Shugga Shack Cafe in Laurel now has permission to open after the city council voted 5-2 during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The cafe, which is located on Chantilly St., will feature live entertainment.

    More >>

    The Shugga Shack Cafe in Laurel now has permission to open after the city council voted 5-2 during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The cafe, which is located on Chantilly St., will feature live entertainment.

    More >>

  • Wintry precipitation moving through Pine Belt

    Wintry precipitation moving through Pine Belt

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:41 PM EST2018-01-16 22:41:57 GMT
    Winter weather advisories are now effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until midnight Wednesday. (Photo source: NWS Jackson)Winter weather advisories are now effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until midnight Wednesday. (Photo source: NWS Jackson)

    Parts of the Pine Belt are seeing a mix of wintry precipitation roll through the area. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until midnight Wednesday.

    More >>

    Parts of the Pine Belt are seeing a mix of wintry precipitation roll through the area. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until midnight Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly