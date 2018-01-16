No. 24 Carey takes 82-80 thriller at No. 11 Faulkner U.

Junior forward Quentin Williams’ 3 –pointer with 20 seconds to play gave William Carey University the lead for good as the 24th-ranked Crusaders rallied for an 82-80 victory at 11th-ranked Faulkner University this past weekend. (Photo source: WCU)

Carey (12-4, 6-2 Southern States Athletic Conference) trailed by 11 points, 70-59, with 6 minutes, 1 second, left in the game, but the Crusaders ripped off a 17-5 run to take a 76-75 lead on a 3-pointer by senior guard Troy Salvant with 1:07 to play.

Faulkner senior forward Earnest Perroni’s basket put the Eagles (13-2, 5-2) back in front, 77-76, but Williams knocked down his second trey of the game to give Carey a 79-77 edge.

Salvant hit two free throws to push the lead to four, but senior guard Marquis Gray was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws to get the Eagles back to within a point, 81-80.

Williams added a free throw with 8 seconds to go for a two-point lead, and Carey senior swingman Maurice Stephens preserved the win when he blocked a shot by Faulkner sophomore guard Rene Scott with 2 seconds to play.

For Carey, it was the fourth victory in six games this season against an opponent in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Top 25 poll, and gave the Crusaders a split of a tough, two-game road trip.

Carey had fallen Thursday 83-73 at 18th-ranked Dalton State College.

Senior guard Jaylen Moore led Carey with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Moore tied a game-high with eight rebounds and added three assists and two steals.

Stephens scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Salvant added 13 points and three assists and Williams finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Gray led the Eagles with a game-high 26 points, hitting 9-of-16 shots from the floor, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range. He also had a team-high six rebounds and three steals.

Scott came off the bench for 15 points, five assists and three rebounds. Senior Lucas Luttrell hit 5-of-8 shots and finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists and senior forward Logan Jozwiak had 11 points, four assists, two rebounds and two blocked shots.

Carey out-rebounded Faulkner 34-27 and scored 20 points off 19 Faulkner turnovers. Led by Salvant and Williams, the Crusaders’ bench provided 32 points against the Eagles.

In the women’s game, the Lady Crusaders rallied from a six-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to tie the game with less than a minute to play.

But a 3-pointer by senior forward Savana Flack sparked a 7-0 run by Faulkner to close the game as the Lady Eagles claimed a 71-64 win.

Carey (4-8, 3-4) was led by 20 points from sophomore guard Tamia Stinson of Hattiesburg. Junior guard Shantavis Hughes of Hattiesburg added 12 points, senior guard Latia Pullman had nine points and a team-high eight rebounds and senior forward Aliyah Bell finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

Faulkner sophomore guard Kayla Key scored a team-high 16 points off the bench, while senior guard Inga Armstrong posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists. Flack added 15 points for the Eagles (16-2, 4-2).

Both of Carey’s men’s and women’s teams will travel to New Orleans Wednesday for non-conference action when they take on Xavier University.

