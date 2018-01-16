No. 24 Carey takes 82-80 thriller at No. 11 Faulkner U.

Several schools and school districts in the Pine Belt are making schedule changes ahead of possible winter weather Tuesday.More >>
The Shugga Shack Cafe in Laurel now has permission to open after the city council voted 5-2 during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The cafe, which is located on Chantilly St., will feature live entertainment.More >>
Parts of the Pine Belt are seeing a mix of wintry precipitation roll through the area. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until midnight Wednesday.More >>
Jefferson Davis County played host to eight teams on Monday in its Martin Luther King Classic. Here’s a look at the results from Monday’s basketball tournament: Girls Hattiesburg (49) Taylorsville (35) Lawrence County (47) Meridian (42) Laurel (42) Newton (37) Jefferson Davis (55) Heidelberg (26) Boys Taylorsville (69) Northeast Jones (67) Hattiesburg (69) Lawrence County (37) Laurel (44) Newton (43) – OT Jefferson Davis (69) Heidelberg (48).More >>
