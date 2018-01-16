Hattiesburg City Council confirms mayor's nomination for directo - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg City Council confirms mayor's nomination for director of Water & Sewer

Alan Howe. If approved, he will begin work February 5th. (Photo source: City of Hattiesburg) Alan Howe. If approved, he will begin work February 5th. (Photo source: City of Hattiesburg)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg City Council confirmed Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker's nomination for director of Water and Sewer Tuesday. 

Barker made the nomination Tuesday morning and was approved by the council during its 3 p.m. meeting. 

"Policies and investments around Hattiesburg's water and sewer systems will be so critical in the coming years, and Alan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that can guide us going forward," Barker said. "Furthermore, his track record in training and improving the performance and skill sets of employees will help this department make great strides in becoming more efficient and citizen-centered." 

In his current role as the director of operations with the Pearl River County Utility Authority, Howe supervises all water and sewer operations, ensures compliance with state and federal regulations and oversees infrastructure upgrades, according to a press release from the City of Hattiesburg. 

“I’m excited to join the City of Hattiesburg in this capacity,” said Howe. “My career lends itself to many of the systems that are already in place for Water and Sewer, but it also creates opportunity for customer service delivery in a way that matches Mayor Barker’s vision for Hattiesburg.”

Howe was approved by the Council for a $75,000 salary and will begin work February 5th. 

