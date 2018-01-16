Hattiesburg preparing roads for icy driving conditions - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg preparing roads for icy driving conditions

Interim public works general manager Colton Hill said the city is doing its part to keep drivers as safe as possible. (Photo source: WDAM) Interim public works general manager Colton Hill said the city is doing its part to keep drivers as safe as possible. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The City of Hattiesburg is putting in the time to prepare for this latest round of wintry precipitation. Interim public works general manager Colton Hill said his crews have been working to get a jump on the deep freeze.

“Our department here has been, since this morning, applying salt mixture to our bridges. They are the first things to freeze over,” said Hill. “We are on standby to apply sand if it drops below 15 degrees.”

Last month, the Pine Belt experienced historic snowfall for the area. While many people enjoyed a fun snow day, the day wasn’t so relaxing for first responders.

Mississippi Highway Patrol reported troopers responded to more than 100 calls for service in just a 22-hour period during the snow event in December.

Hill said the city is doing its part to keep drivers as safe as possible.

“It’s a challenge for us to get ready for it, and I’m sure it’s a challenge for some other cities around us as well,” said Hill. “We are going to deploy industry standards for providing safe routes for travelers.”

Forrest County is taking similar precautions to keep its roadways safe. We’re told county road crews have been pretreating bridges with a salt solution similar to what’s being used in Hattiesburg.

Forrest County supervisors announced all county buildings and courts will close at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. County employees will return to work after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

