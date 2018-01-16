Wintry precipitation moving through Pine Belt - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wintry precipitation moving through Pine Belt

Winter weather advisories are now effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until midnight Wednesday. (Photo source: NWS Jackson) Winter weather advisories are now effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until midnight Wednesday. (Photo source: NWS Jackson)
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Parts of the Pine Belt are seeing a mix of wintry precipitation roll through the area. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until midnight Wednesday.

LIST: School closings in the Pine Belt

Cold arctic air is pouring into the region behind a strong cold front. A mixture of light rain and snow will eventually change to all snow by this evening.

Travel is not encouraged, especially Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight hours, as snow is forecast to accumulate on bridges and overpasses, as well as other areas. This is expected to make driving very difficult.

We also have to be concerned with wind chills later this afternoon and overnight. Temperatures will feel like it’s between 5 degrees and 10 degrees.

This is very dangerous cold and certainly can be life threatening, especially when the temperatures fall into the teens overnight. Two cold weather shelters are open in the area for anyone who needs to get out of the elements.

The Jones County FEMA 361 Saferoom opened at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and will remain open until the cold weather subsides. County officials said there will be no feedings at this shelter, so anyone coming to stay must bring their own food. 

The shelter is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel.

In Forrest County, the 361 Saferoom opened at 6 p.m. Monday, and will remain open until noon Thursday. That shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Dr. in Hattiesburg.

Please keep up with future forecasts on this developing weather situation.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

