Wintry precipitation inching toward Pine Belt

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Winter weather advisories are now effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until midnight Wednesday. (Photo source: NWS Jackson)
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Winter weather advisories are now effect for the entire WDAM viewing area until midnight Wednesday. Cold Arctic air is now pouring into the Pine Belt behind a strong cold front. Temperatures will likely fall to the lower 30s by early this afternoon.

LIST: School closings in the Pine Belt

A mixture of light rain and snow is possible in the area before noon. That will eventually change to all snow by the afternoon and end in the evening hours.

Travel is not encouraged, especially Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight hours, as snow is forecast to accumulate on bridges and overpasses, as well as other areas. This is expected to make driving very difficult.

We also have to be concerned with wind chills later this afternoon and overnight. Temperatures will feel like it’s between 5 degrees and 10 degrees.

This is very dangerous cold and certainly can be life threatening, especially when the temperatures fall into the teens overnight.

Please keep up with future forecasts on this developing weather situation.

