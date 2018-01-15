JCJC Greene County, Jasper County centers to close early Tuesday - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

The Jones County Junior College Greene County Center and the Jasper County Center will close early on Tuesday due to winter weather. 

The Greene County Center will suspend regular operations at 12:30 p.m., which includes all night classes held there. The Jasper County Center will close at 11 a.m.

Please check the JCJC website www.jcjc.edu for updates. 

