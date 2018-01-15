Smith County School District closes Tuesday for winter weather - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Smith County School District closes Tuesday for winter weather

Smith County School District will be closed Tuesday. (Photo source: SCSD Facebook) Smith County School District will be closed Tuesday. (Photo source: SCSD Facebook)
SMITH COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Smith County School District will be closed Tuesday due to potential winter weather. 

The announcement was made in a press release from Operations Director Robert W. Miles. The school also posted the notice on Facebook.

