Hundreds gather for Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted its 12th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical and Multicultural Prayer Breakfast at the University of Southern Mississippi Monday.

Hundreds of people gathered in the ballroom of the Thad Cochran Center as members of the clergy offered prayers for forgiveness, blessings and unity.

Retired educator Michael Marks was featured as the keynote speaker.

“Many people understood that Reverend Martin Luther King Jr made a choice," Marks said. "He made a choice to fight this area we called Jim Crow in our country and for many of us it’s like we’re living in the era of Jim Crow Junior. And so the choice we make this morning is singular in my mind. We have to work. We have to make sure that we are committed to the blessings of liberty and posterity for all time.”

Awards were given out for community service, community impact and a humanitarian award.

“I know there’s two sides to every coin so don’t let me leave you this morning with the impression that all is lost. It is not. Truly there is so much to be proud of in this country. I firmly believe that our founding precepts, what’s right with America, will eventually prevail.”

