Mississippi Power employees perform service projects for MLK Day

Mississippi Power's employee organization Community Connection brought teams to Hattiesburg and Laurel to help the community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Community connection is an employee organization and today is about giving back," said Pine Belt Division Manager Michael Harvey. "Our employees don’t see this as a day off but they see it as an opportunity to give back to the community."

Employees and employee spouses were on hand to help out at Christian Services by helping prepare meals for the day.

"It's about giving back to our community," Harvey said. "We serve this community and have done that over 90 years, but we also live here and worship here. So it's part of what we do."

The Community Connection has a long-standing partnership with Christian Services.

The employee-run organization is a 501 C3 non-profit organization.

