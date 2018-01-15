LIST: School closings in the Pine Belt

Several schools and school districts in the Pine Belt are making schedule changes ahead of possible winter weather Tuesday.

The following schools will be closed or dismiss early on Tuesday Jan. 16:

The University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg: Campus will close at noon.

Smith County School District: All schools will be closed.

Covington County Schools: Dismissing at noon

Forrest Agricultural High School: Dismissing at 12:45 p.m.

Jefferson Davis County Schools: Closed all day

Forrest County Schools: 12:30 p.m. early dismissal

Rawls Springs Attendance Center: Early dismissal at 11:45 a.m.

Petal Schools: Grades K-6 dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Grades 7-12 dismiss at 1 p.m.

Lamar County Schools: Early dismissal two and half hours early from normal dismissal time

Prentiss Christian School: Closed all day

Petal 3D School: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m.

Lillie Burney Elementary School: Dismissing at noon

Mary Bethune Alternative Center: Dismissing at 12:10 p.m.

Burger Middle School: Dismissing 12:15 p.m.

Hattiesburg Public School District PreK-5th grade elementary schools: Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Hattiesburg High School: Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Jones County School District: All schools dismissing at 1 p.m.

Laurel High School: Dismissing at noon

Laurel Middle School: Dismissing at 12:15 pm.

Laurel School District elementary schools: Dismissing at 12:45 p.m.

Laurel Christian School: Grades K5-3 dismiss at 11:45 a.m. Grades 4-6 dismiss at noon. Grades 7-12 dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

Lumberton School District: Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

St. John Day School in Laurel: Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.

Jones County Junior College: Main campus dismisses at 12:45 p.m.

Jones College Early Childcare Lab: Closing at 11:30 a.m.

Jones College at Jasper County: Closing at 11 a.m.

Jones College at Clarke County: Closing at noon

Jones College at Wayne County: Closing at 1 p.m.

Jones College at Greene County: Closing at 12:30 p.m.

Pearl River Community College: All campuses closing at 12:30 p.m. Reopening Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Stone County Schools: Dismissing at 12:45 p.m.

Hattiesburg Family YMCA after school program closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Petal YMCA after school: pick up by 1:00 p.m on Tuesday. Closed Wednesday.

Perry County School District: All school will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart Catholic School: Elementary campus dismissing at 1 p.m. High school campus dismissing at 1:10 p.m. Extended care, after school activities, and athletic events have been canceled.

St. John's Day School: Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.

Columbia School District: Columbia Primary and Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Jefferson Middle School will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. Columbia High School will dismiss at 1 p.m. All after school activities have been canceled.

Columbia Academy: Dismissing at 1 p.m.

We will update this list with more school schedule changes as they come in.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.