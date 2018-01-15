LIST: School closings in the Pine Belt - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

LIST: School closings in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Several schools and school districts in the Pine Belt are making schedule changes ahead of possible winter weather Tuesday. 

Winter weather advisories in effect; snow likely in the Pine Belt

The following schools will be closed or dismiss early on Tuesday Jan. 16:

  • The University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg: Campus will close at noon.
  • Smith County School District: All schools will be closed.
  • Covington County Schools: Dismissing at noon
  • Forrest Agricultural High School:  Dismissing at 12:45 p.m.
  • Jefferson Davis County Schools: Closed all day
  • Forrest County Schools: 12:30 p.m. early dismissal
  • Rawls Springs Attendance Center: Early dismissal at 11:45 a.m.
  • Petal Schools: Grades K-6 dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Grades 7-12 dismiss at 1 p.m. 
  • Lamar County Schools: Early dismissal two and half hours early from normal dismissal time
  • Prentiss Christian School: Closed all day
  • Petal 3D School: Early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. 
  • Lillie Burney Elementary School: Dismissing at noon 
  • Mary Bethune Alternative Center: Dismissing at 12:10 p.m.
  • Burger Middle School: Dismissing 12:15 p.m.
  • Hattiesburg Public School District PreK-5th grade elementary schools: Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Hattiesburg High School: Dismissing at 1 p.m.
  • Jones County School District: All schools dismissing at 1 p.m.
  • Laurel High School: Dismissing at noon
  • Laurel Middle School: Dismissing at 12:15 pm.
  • Laurel School District elementary schools: Dismissing at 12:45 p.m.
  • Laurel Christian School: Grades K5-3 dismiss at 11:45 a.m. Grades 4-6 dismiss at noon. Grades 7-12 dismiss at 12:15 p.m.
  • Lumberton School District: Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
  • St. John Day School in Laurel: Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
  • Jones County Junior College: Main campus dismisses at 12:45 p.m.
  • Jones College Early Childcare Lab: Closing at 11:30 a.m.
  • Jones College at Jasper County: Closing at 11 a.m.
  • Jones College at Clarke County: Closing at noon
  • Jones College at Wayne County: Closing at 1 p.m.
  • Jones College at Greene County: Closing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Pearl River Community College: All campuses closing at 12:30 p.m. Reopening Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
  • Stone County Schools: Dismissing at 12:45 p.m. 
  • Hattiesburg Family YMCA after school program closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Petal YMCA after school: pick up by 1:00 p.m on Tuesday. Closed Wednesday. 
  • Perry County School District: All school will dismiss at 1 p.m.
  • Sacred Heart Catholic School: Elementary campus dismissing at 1 p.m. High school campus dismissing at 1:10 p.m. Extended care, after school activities, and athletic events have been canceled.
  • St. John's Day School: Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.
  • Columbia School District: Columbia Primary and Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Jefferson Middle School will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. Columbia High School will dismiss at 1 p.m. All after school activities have been canceled.
  • Columbia Academy: Dismissing at 1 p.m.

We will update this list with more school schedule changes as they come in.

