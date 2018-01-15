Marion Co. man accused of possessing drugs in car, hiding them in body

A Marion County man is behind bars after Columbia Police discovered several drugs in the man's car and hidden in his body.

According to Columbia Police Department's Facebook page, Larrell Abrams, 34, was first accused of a hit and run on Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the Hendrick Street Apartment.

The caller said the driver was in a a silver Crown Victoria or Mercury Marquise. Sergeant Jason Cook said he stopped Abrams who was driving a car that matched the description.

Cook said after searching the car because of a marijuana odor, authorities found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, hydrocodone, and Xanax in his possession.

Cook said upon booking Abram into jail, they found more controlled substances hidden inside his body.

Authorities said they also seized a large amount of cash.

Abram is in Marion County Jail charged with possession of a controlled substance along with several pending drug charges.

At last check, no bond is set.

