City of Hattiesburg remembers, honors civil rights icon

The city of Hattiesburg honored and remembered a local civil rights icon on Sunday, following her passing.

Peggy Jean Connor was a Hattiesburg resident who played a key role in the civil rights movement in Mississippi. Connor was state executive secretary of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP) and treasurer of the COFO Hattiesburg Project.

Flags at Hattiesburg city buildings and parks were lowered at half-staff to honor the memory of Connor.

Connor was also a MFDP delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1964. She worked with civil rights leaders such as Fannie Lou Hamer and fellow Hattiesburg native Victoria Gray.

Connor will be remembered as a courageous leader who impacted the lives of many.