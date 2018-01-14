UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe in Sumrall - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found safe in Sumrall

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Missing teen last seen in Sumrall/Bassfield area; Missing teen last seen in Sumrall/Bassfield area;
SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) -

The 13-year-old teenage girl who was reported missing over the weekend has been found. 

Kaitlyn Stephens, 13, went missing in the Bassfield/Sumrall area on Jan. 14th.

Authorities said she was found in the Sumrall community early Monday morning. 

