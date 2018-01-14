Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Missing teen last seen in Sumrall/Bassfield area;

The Sumrall Police Department and Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say 13-year-old Kaitlyn Stephens was last seen in the Bassfield/Sumrall area on Jan. 14th.

Stephens height is 4'11" and she weighs 145 lbs. She has red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on the teens whereabouts, please contact the Sumrall Police Department at (601)-758-3531 or the Jefferson Davis Sheriffs Dept. at (601)-792-5169.