Firefighters battle house fire in Hattiesburg

Firefighters battle a house fire on Deerborner St. in Hattiesburg; Photo Source: Hattiesburg Fire Dept.

Hattiesburg firefighters battled a house fire early Saturday morning.

According Investigator Joey Collins, the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire call on Deerborne Street shortly after midnight.

Collins says the home was completely engulfed in flames upon arrival causing significant damage to the home.

The home was unoccupied during the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.