Armed Forces Museum to dedicate Gold Star monument in 2018

Survey flags mark the spot where a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be placed in May. Photo credit WDAM.

2018 is shaping up to be a busy year for the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.

In May, the museum will dedicate a new Gold Star Memorial Monument near the Purple Heart monument on the museum grounds.

It will honor the families of fallen soldiers.

Also, the museum will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One in November and also that month, the museum will host its first secondary educator training program, organized by the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation.

"It's important to me and I think it's important to this state to make sure that we support (the foundation's) mission and try to utilize the assets that they have to enrich our education programs and to recognize our military veterans in our classrooms as well," said Tommy Lofton, museum director.

The training program is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Lofton also said more than 80 new artifacts are on display for visitors at the museum.

It opened on Oct. 27, 2001.

