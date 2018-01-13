Store clerk recovering after being shot in armed robbery at Columbia Family Dollar

A store clerk was shot during an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Columbia is doing better and continuing to recover.

Police responded to the scene, located at 412 South High School Avenue, just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

"Two black males entered the business this morning, both wearing bulky coats, scarfs around their faces and beanie winter caps," said Columbia Police Department Captain of Investigations Rita Pickering.



According to Pickering, the clerk is a 52-year-old woman, who was transported to Forrest General suffering from at least two gunshot wounds to the neck.

Pickering added that the two suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.



If you have any information, contact the Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8204.

