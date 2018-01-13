Laurel celebrates MLK birthday with annual Parade

The Laurel High School Marching Band participates in an annual parade celebrating the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Floats, marching bands and dance teams were part of an annual parade in Laurel Saturday morning, celebrating the birthday of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

It began at the Sawmill Square Mall on Leontyne Price Blvd. at 10 a.m. and made its way through downtown.

Among the participants were Laurel mayor Johnny Magee, the Laurel High School Marching Band, the Laurel Police Department and the Laurel Fire Dept.

Some churches and businesses also had vehicles in the parade.

