MHP enforces Move Over Law

By Quametra Wilborn, Reporter
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol posted a Twitter reminder to drivers about the state's "Move Over Law."

“Today, I just want to speak out about the move over law,” Trooper Travis Luck of MHP Troop J said in the Twitter post.

The law states that "upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when such vehicle is giving a signal by use of flashing, or blinking, a person who drives the approaching vehicle shall yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the stationary vehicle."

“When officers are out here pulling vehicles over or maybe working crashes, they're vulnerable to situations that they don't know that's coming upon them,” Luck said.

According to Luck, drivers are required by law to move to the far left if coming upon emergency vehicles. This also includes sanitation, utility, recovery, highway maintenance and even mail carriers.

Unfortunately, he said many people aren't respecting the law.

“We see it more often than usual. We don't like to see it,” he said.

Violating the law can result in a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $250 or $1,000 if there's any property damage to any vehicle or injury to the driver and passenger of such vehicles.

Trooper luck said it's best for drivers to just pull over.

“That way you are obeying the law and you’re doing what's right and your keeping us safe,” Luck said.

