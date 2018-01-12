MHP enforces Move Over Law

Tax season is approaching. January 29, 2018 is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept your tax returns. Robert Cummings, Jr. said, "April 17th is the tax filing deadline this year." According to the Internal Revenue Service nearly 155 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year. Cummings said, "For 17 what you need to know is the new bill didn't change anything. So, we need to get 17 done, the sooner the better. 2017 the playbook...More >>
Tax season is approaching. January 29, 2018 is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept your tax returns. Robert Cummings, Jr. said, "April 17th is the tax filing deadline this year." According to the Internal Revenue Service nearly 155 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year. Cummings said, "For 17 what you need to know is the new bill didn't change anything. So, we need to get 17 done, the sooner the better. 2017 the playbook...More >>
“Today, I just want to speak out about the move over law,” says Trooper Travis Luck of the Mississippi Highway Patrol in a recent Twitter post. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J posted a PSA on their twitter page regarding the Move Over Law. The states that upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when such vehicle is giving a signal by use of flashing, or blinking, a person who drives the approaching vehicle shall yield the right-of-way by making a la...More >>
“Today, I just want to speak out about the move over law,” says Trooper Travis Luck of the Mississippi Highway Patrol in a recent Twitter post. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J posted a PSA on their twitter page regarding the Move Over Law. The states that upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when such vehicle is giving a signal by use of flashing, or blinking, a person who drives the approaching vehicle shall yield the right-of-way by making a la...More >>