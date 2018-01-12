Family reunited with stolen dog that was neglected, seized

It's been a long time since the Braddock family had their dog, Bentley, home with them. Thanks to a joint effort between the Ellisville Police Department, Southern Cross Animal Rescue and social media — she's back.

Earlier this month, the Ellisville Police Department seized three malnourished dogs from outside a home on Cleveland Street. According to police, the dogs were found living without food or water and only one of the dogs reportedly had access to shelter from the frigid temperatures. Tabitha LaToyna Ross, 39, was arrested and charged with simple animal cruelty.

A few days after the seizure, Southern Cross Animal Rescue received a message from a lady saying one of the dogs looked a lot like her dog that had been missing since August 2016. SCAR said after talking back and forth some, Mrs. Braddock sent some pictures of their girl and it was "spot on."

"Their once happy, very loved, family pet had been stolen, neglected and left out on a chain with no shelter in freezing temperatures," SCAR shared in a Facebook post. "As soon as we confirmed that it was their dog, the Braddock family was eager to come see their baby."

