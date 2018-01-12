Marion Co. deputies still searching for Cox’s Triangle robbery suspect

Sheriff’s deputies in Marion County continue the search for an armed suspect who robbed a convenience store on Jan. 6.

The sheriff’s department said the armed suspect walked into Cox’s Triangle in the Foxworth community around 2:30 that morning.

According to authorities, the suspect ordered the clerk to open the register, fired a shot, and grabbed cash from the register before leaving the store. The clerk was not injured in the incident.

A Facebook post from the department said responding deputies canvassed the area but were unable to find the suspect. The post says detectives are following several leads in the case.

If you have any information that could help detectives solve this crime, please call Capt. Pete Williams with the sheriff’s department at 601-736-5051.

