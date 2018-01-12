Marion Co. deputies still searching for Cox’s Triangle robbery suspect

It's been a long time since the Braddock family had their dog, Bentley, home with them. Thanks to a joint effort between the Ellisville Police Department, Southern Cross Animal Rescue and social media - she's back.More >>
Deputies in Covington County continue to investigate an incident where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.More >>
The man convicted for his involvement in the deaths of three civil rights workers in Mississippi in 1964 has died in prison. Edgar Ray Killen, who would have turned 93 on Jan. 17, was pronounced dead Thursday at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.More >>
Sheriff’s deputies in Marion County continue the search for an armed suspect who robbed a convenience store on Jan. 6.More >>
Laurel police responded to a Thursday afternoon shooting in Laurel that injured one person. Police are on the scene of the shooting on MS Highway 15 North just south of Parker Drive. Chief Tyrone Stewart said one person was shot and sent to a hospital. Police are searching for the shooter who they believe fled in a black vehicle. This is a developing story. Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
