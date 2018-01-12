Multiple people injured by vehicle in Covington County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Multiple people injured by vehicle in Covington County

The Covington County Sheriff's Dept. and at least one ambulance responded to the scene where multiple people were injured. (Photo source: RNN) The Covington County Sheriff's Dept. and at least one ambulance responded to the scene where multiple people were injured. (Photo source: RNN)
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Multiple people were reportedly struck by a vehicle in Covington County on Thursday night, according to a Covington County Sheriff's official.

Emergency crews responded to the scene off Joe Booth Road near Shady Oak Church Road where multiple people were injured in a possible car-related incident, according to the Covington County Sheriff's PIO. 

The Covington County Sheriff's Dept. and at least one ambulance were present at the scene. 

WDAM has reached out to the sheriff's department and the coroner for more information. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. 

