Deputies confirm pedestrian was killed in Covington Co.

Deputies in Covington County continue to investigate an incident where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.

According to Covington County Chief Deputy Layne McLaurin, the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Joe Booth Rd. in the Shady Oak community.

McLaurin said the victim that was hit is a female, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. He added her name is not being released at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

"At this time, no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing. We still have parts of the accident that are under investigation," said McLaurin.

McLaurin added there were no other injuries reported in the incident.

