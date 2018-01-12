Deputies confirm pedestrian was killed in Covington Co. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Deputies confirm pedestrian was killed in Covington Co.

According to Covington County Chief Deputy Layne McLaurin, the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Joe Booth Rd. (Photo source: WDAM) According to Covington County Chief Deputy Layne McLaurin, the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Joe Booth Rd. (Photo source: WDAM)
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Deputies in Covington County continue to investigate an incident where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.

According to Covington County Chief Deputy Layne McLaurin, the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Joe Booth Rd. in the Shady Oak community. 

McLaurin said the victim that was hit is a female, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. He added her name is not being released at this time pending the notification of next of kin. 

"At this time, no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing. We still have parts of the accident that are under investigation," said McLaurin. 

McLaurin added there were no other injuries reported in the incident.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM falls to hot-shooting UAB, 86-75

    USM falls to hot-shooting UAB, 86-75

  • Lady Eagles pick up first C-USA win

    Lady Eagles pick up first C-USA win

  • January 29, 2018 is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept your tax returns.

    IRS to start accepting tax returns in late January

    IRS to start accepting tax returns in late January

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-01-13 03:41:58 GMT
    Jan. 29  is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept your tax returns. (Photo source: WDAM)Jan. 29  is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept your tax returns. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Tax season is approaching. January 29, 2018 is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept your tax returns. Robert Cummings, Jr. said, "April 17th is the tax filing deadline this year." According to the Internal Revenue Service nearly 155 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year. Cummings said, "For 17 what you need to know is the new bill didn't change anything. So, we need to get 17 done, the sooner the better. 2017 the playbook...

    More >>

    Tax season is approaching. January 29, 2018 is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept your tax returns. Robert Cummings, Jr. said, "April 17th is the tax filing deadline this year." According to the Internal Revenue Service nearly 155 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year. Cummings said, "For 17 what you need to know is the new bill didn't change anything. So, we need to get 17 done, the sooner the better. 2017 the playbook...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly