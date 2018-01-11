'Stiletto Walk' to raise awareness of human trafficking cancelled

'Stiletto Walk' to raise awareness of human trafficking cancelle - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Town Square Park. Photo credit WDAM. Town Square Park. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

An event at Town Square Park Friday which was being held to raise awareness of human trafficking has been cancelled. 

A "stiletto walk" was set to be the highlight of the first-ever event, marking National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.  But, organizers said Thursday night the event has been cancelled because of expected cold weather.  

