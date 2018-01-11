Suspect in Laurel road rage shooting captured

Stephen Brown, 19, charged with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm; Photo Source: Laurel Police Dept.

The suspect that was involved in the road rage shooting in Laurel Thursday afternoon has been captured.

Stephen Brown, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm in connection.

Laurel police responded to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of MS Highway 15 North at Parker Drive around 3:21 p.m.

According to Laurel Police Department, a handgun stolen from Hattiesburg was located during the arrest.

The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment, and is currently in critical condition.

Brown's bond is set at $10,000 for the assault and $5,000 for the stolen firearm.

