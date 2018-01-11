One injured in Laurel shooting, police searching for suspect

Police are searching for the shooter who they believe fled in this dark gray vehicle. (Photo source: LPD)

An apparent road rage incident led to a shooting that injured one person in Laurel Thursday afternoon.

Laurel police responded to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of MS Highway 15 North at Parker Drive around 3:21 p.m.

A male shot the victim one time, according to the Laurel Police Department. The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

Police are searching for the shooter described as a white male with a beard, who left the scene in a vehicle described as a dark gray four-door car, possibly a Toyota Carolla.

Laurel police ask anyone with information about this case to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

This is a developing story.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.