1 arrested, 3 sought for counterfeit check scheme

Laurel police arrested one man and are searching for three more suspects for cashing counterfeit payroll checks.

According to the Laurel Police Department, several complaints were received that several counterfeit payroll checks were being cashed at local businesses in Laurel.

Anthony A. Bonner, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of Uttering a Counterfeit Instrument. His bond is set at $10,000.

Laurel police say that the checks were drawn on local major employers and are urging businesses to exercise extra caution when cashing payroll checks.

The other suspects being sought are Darrell D. Lampley (Black/Male, 46 years old), Jaylon McGilberry, (Black/Male, 23 years old), and Willie Campbell Jr. (Black/Male, Approximately 50 years of age). Once these individuals are found, they will also be charged with Uttering a Counterfeit Instrument.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the other suspects or any other information pertaining to this crime, please contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.