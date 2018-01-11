Laurel police investigating drive-by shooting

The Laurel Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting. Capt. Tommy Cox said the suspect involved is facing a charge of drive-by shooting.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Robert L. Wilson.

Cox said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of 15th Ave. around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses reported the suspect fired several gunshots from a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this crime, please call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7876.

