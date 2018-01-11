Mississippi State Dept. of Health offering free radon test kits

The Mississippi State Department of Health Radon Program is offering free radon test kits while supplies last.

MSDH is offering free Radon test kits for the home while supplies last. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer, and can accumulate in certain homes and buildings. https://t.co/OhKLnKQmhJ — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 9, 2018

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas found in nature. With radon being a gas, the chemical can move upwards out of the ground and into the air where it can accumulate in certain homes and buildings.

According to the department, Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationwide.

Over 20,000 Americans suffer from radon-related cancer each year, and it causes up to 15 percent of lung cancers worldwide.

For more information about radon, visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/radon.

If you would like to have your home tested for radon, call the MSDH Radon Program at 1-800-626-7739.