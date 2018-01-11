Mississippi State Dept. of Health offering free radon test kits - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi State Dept. of Health offering free radon test kits

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
JACKSON, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi State Department of Health Radon Program is offering free radon test kits while supplies last.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas found in nature. With radon being a gas, the chemical can move upwards out of the ground and into the air where it can accumulate in certain homes and buildings. 

According to the department, Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationwide.

Over 20,000 Americans suffer from radon-related cancer each year, and it causes up to 15 percent of lung cancers worldwide. 

For more information about radon, visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/radon.

If you would like to have your home tested for radon, call the MSDH Radon Program at 1-800-626-7739.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly