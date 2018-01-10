City to host bidding for more lights at Tatum Park

Last year, the Central Bark at Keg and Barrel dog park in Hattiesburg received new lights, and now another park is on the city’s radar.

“On January 25, we will open bids to light two additional soccer fields in Tatum Park,” said Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones.

She said the idea to add more lights to Tatum Park is an ongoing program that Parks and Recreation has been working on since the beginning of the park. The goal has always been to light as many fields as possible.

Jones said this is another step into Mayor Toby Barker’s vision to be one of the premiere cities of the gulf south.

“By lighting more of our soccer fields, we increase our capacity to host not only our recreational leagues for more residents, but also to incorporate some recreational tourism in hopes to host a tournament,” Jones said.

Along with more lights in fields 15 and 17, Jones said they will also open a bid to add a pavilion to the Palmer’s Crossing community.

“One big issue that we want to focus on with that is the lighting so the community could use it longer hours of the day and increase the safety capacity,” Jones says.

She said she hopes that the residents will see that more lighting is one of their larger initiatives to move forward.

Both bids will be placed Jan. 25.

