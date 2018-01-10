Laurel School District board president to promote education in Dominican Republic

Since 2000, employees from the Lifetouch company began traveling across the country volunteering their services, from re-building villages to constructing 13 school across Haiti and the Dominican Republic. (Photo source: Lifetouch)

Laurel School District Board of Trustees President Miranda Beard was chosen to be part of the 2018 Lifetouch Memory Mission. (Photo source: WDAM)

The Laurel School District and the state of Mississippi will soon be represented in the Dominican Republic in a mission to promote education.

Laurel School District Board of Trustees President Miranda Beard was chosen to be part of the 2018 Lifetouch Memory Mission.

"It doesn't matter where you have come from, your background," Beard said. "There is something great on the inside of you. You can be a doctor, you can be a lawyer and you can be a teacher."

The message of hope and education is what Beard is taking with her to plant in the minds of children in the Dominican Republic. She leaves with a group of volunteers Monday as part of the Lifetouch Memory Mission.

"I will be joining about 45 other education leaders from across the United States of America," Beard said. "We will go there and we will bring hope and inspire and just do great things for children there in terms of building a school for them."

Since 2000, employees from the Lifetouch company began traveling across the country volunteering their services, from re-building villages to constructing 13 school across Haiti and the Dominican Republic. On this trip, Beard and the group of volunteers will build a new community center and cafeteria for one of the schools.

"You know, it's not all about the construction project itself," Beard said. "It's about going there to help change the lives and bring hope to individuals who may at times feel hopeless."

It will take one week for the group to construct the facility.

"To see the smiles on the faces of the children," Beard said. "I think if anybody has changed, instead of me changing them I will be the person changed by the experience."

The group will consist of 46 volunteers that include 29 educators and 16 Lifetouch employees from around the country.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.