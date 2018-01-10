PSC wants tax savings for utilities passed on to consumers

Laurel police arrested one man and are searching for three more suspects for cashing counterfeit payroll checks.More >>
The Laurel Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting. Capt. Tommy Cox said the suspect involved is facing a charge of drive-by shooting.More >>
The Mississippi State Department of Health Radon Program is offering free radon test kits while supplies last.More >>
Two suspects charged in connection to a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava in Hattiesburg over the weekend appeared in court Wednesday.More >>
