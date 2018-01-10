Boil water notice issued for West Lamar Water - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Boil water notice issued for West Lamar Water

The boil water notice affects approximately 20 customers.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A boil water notice has been issued for West Lamar Water customers at Bond Circle. 

The notice is the result of an emergency mainline repair and affects approximately 20 customers. 

Customers affected are advised to boil water before use for human consumption. 

