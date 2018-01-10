Laurel art museum receives grant to purchase painting

Bannister was the first African American artist to receive a national award. (Photo source: Lauren Rogers Museum of Art)

Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel has been awarded a $25,000 gr ant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) to purchase “Landscape with Four Trees” by Edward Mitchell Bannister.

Through a new special initiative, the Dille Fund for Art Acquisition, the Mississippi Arts Commission has awarded a total of $125,800 in funding to organizations across the state to enhance visual art collections.



Bannister was the first African American artist to receive a national award. Although primarily known for his idealized landscapes and seascapes, Bannister also executed portraits, biblical and mythological scenes.

