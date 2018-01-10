Deputies investigating burglary ring in Wayne Co.

An ongoing investigation into a burglary ring in Wayne County has led to four arrests, and investigators there are hoping to nab more suspects.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said several homes in the county have been burglarized over the past few weeks, and the crimes are all connected. Ashley said information provided to his investigators Friday led to the arrest of four suspects.

According to Ashley, Joshua Lamar Edson, Matthew Brian Banosdol, Jeremy Wayne Harris, and Chad Hudson are charged in the case. More arrests are expected.

Edson, Banosdol, and Hudson are charged with burglary of a dwelling. Harris is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen property, and receiving stolen property.

Ashley said investigators have recovered a stolen boat and firearm, and the department is working to recover more stolen property.

