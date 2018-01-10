Some Forest Service roads to close for Camp Shelby training

Training exercises at Camp Shelby will require several road and gate closures during the coming weeks. (Photo source: WDAM)

Training exercises at Camp Shelby will require several road and gate closures during the coming weeks. The training is expected to last through Feb. 28.

Base officials said to expect the placement of temporary barricades during the training. The closed areas are off limits to civilians.

The U.S. Forest Service roads that will be affected include: 304/Davis Range Road, 305I, 305K, 305K1, 311, 311A1, 311B, 366, 367, 367C, 369, 369A, 369B, 369B1, 369D, and 369E.

Post officials are also urging caution because there will be times when military units conduct driving operations at night without the use of headlights.

