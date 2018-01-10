HPD searching for suspect in La Fiesta shooting

The shooting happened Jan. 5th, just after 11:45 p.m. inside the club portion of the restaurant and six people total were injured according to Hattiesburg Police. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg police are searching for man wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a Hattiesburg shooting that injured six people.

Rhakim Jamal James is wanted for six counts of aggravated assault in the Jan. 5 shooting at La Fiesta Brava. Anyone with any information is encourged to call HPD of Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Two suspects charged in connection to a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava in Hattiesburg over the weekend appeared in court Wednesday. A judge set their bonds at $40,000.



Ferlandus Stewart, 24, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with one count of hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance. Kedarrius Pugh, 24, was also arrested Tuesday evening and charged with hindering prosecution.



The two were arrested in Ellisville and booked in the Forrest County Jail, according to Hattiesburg police officials.



The shooting happened Jan. 5th, just after 11:45 p.m. inside the club portion of the restaurant, and six people total were injured, according to Hattiesburg Police.



Police officials added that five of the six victims are not from Hattiesburg, and from other cities including Ellisville, Laurel, and Waynesboro.



Other arrests are pending in the ongoing investigation.



If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.