HPD searching for suspect in La Fiesta shooting

Hattiesburg police have responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant. Five people were shot near La Fiesta Bra on Highway 49. All victims have been transported to Forrest General. Ryan Moore WDAM Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
Hattiesburg police have responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant. Five people were shot near La Fiesta Bra on Highway 49. All victims have been transported to Forrest General. Ryan Moore WDAM Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
Laurel police arrested one man and are searching for three more suspects for cashing counterfeit payroll checks.More >>
Laurel police arrested one man and are searching for three more suspects for cashing counterfeit payroll checks.More >>
The Laurel Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting. Capt. Tommy Cox said the suspect involved is facing a charge of drive-by shooting.More >>
The Laurel Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting. Capt. Tommy Cox said the suspect involved is facing a charge of drive-by shooting.More >>
The Mississippi State Department of Health Radon Program is offering free radon test kits while supplies last.More >>
The Mississippi State Department of Health Radon Program is offering free radon test kits while supplies last.More >>
Two suspects charged in connection to a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava in Hattiesburg over the weekend appeared in court Wednesday.More >>
Two suspects charged in connection to a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava in Hattiesburg over the weekend appeared in court Wednesday.More >>