2 charged in connection to La Fiesta shooting

A pair of Ellisville men are behind bars and charged in connection to a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava in Hattiesburg.



Ferlandus Stewart, 24, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with one count of hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.



Kedarrius Pugh, 24, was also arrested Tuesday evening and charged with hindering prosecution.



The two were arrested in Ellisville and booked in the Forrest County Jail, according to Hattiesburg police officials.



The shooting happened Jan. 5th, just after 11:45 p.m. inside the club portion of the restaurant and six people total were injured according to Hattiesburg Police.



Police officials added that 5 of the 6 victims are not from Hattiesburg, and from other cities including Ellisville, Laurel and Waynesboro.



Other arrests are pending in the ongoing investigation.



If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

