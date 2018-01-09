Head of national medical organization speaks at WCU

Rodney Wiseman, president of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, speaks to medical school students at William Carey University Tuesday. Source: WDAM.

The head of a prestigious national medical organization visited William Carey University's medical school for the first time.

Dr. Rodney Wiseman is head of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.

Tuesday afternoon, he spoke to students at WCU's College of Osteopathic medicine.

He spoke about changes in the medical profession and the importance of the field of family medicine.

"I would like them to know that becoming a physician, whether it's family physician, internal medicine or pediatrics, that trust and respect with your patients is the most important aspect of the learning system," Wiseman said.

"We actually put in for a speaker from the national organization to come and then they ended up sending the president, which we were really surprised about," said Shelbi Bolton, a second year medical student from Tyler, Texas.

"It just kind of brings a whole different level to the school, having someone of such background and achievements as him come and visit us," said Colbert Nelson, another second year student from Little Rock, Arkansas.

The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians has about 22,000 members.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.



