Head of national medical organization speaks at WCU

A pair of Ellisville men are behind bars and charged in connection to a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava in Hattiesburg. Ferlandus Stewart, 24, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with one count of hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance. Kedarrius Pugh, 24, was also arrested Tuesday evening and charged with hindering prosecution. The two were arrested in Ellisville, according to Hattiesburg police official...More >>
A pair of Ellisville men are behind bars and charged in connection to a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava in Hattiesburg. Ferlandus Stewart, 24, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with one count of hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance. Kedarrius Pugh, 24, was also arrested Tuesday evening and charged with hindering prosecution. The two were arrested in Ellisville, according to Hattiesburg police official...More >>
The Conney Island cafe in Hattiesburg closed down its services indefinitely due to unforeseen emergency circumstances.More >>
The Conney Island cafe in Hattiesburg closed down its services indefinitely due to unforeseen emergency circumstances.More >>
A parent of a former Presbyterian Christian School student has filed a civil suit against the school, board members and other individuals regarding a disciplinary decision. The suit was filed in Forrest County Circuit Court on Dec. 27, by Dewitt Williamson II, the father of the former PCS student. The suit also lists parties of those involved in the suit as Presbyterian Christian School, Ali Stayer, Mike Atkinson, Brian T. Smith, Jim Misner, Kyle Maxie, Claudia Powell, Soph...More >>
A parent of a former Presbyterian Christian School student has filed a civil suit against the school, board members and other individuals regarding a disciplinary decision. The suit was filed in Forrest County Circuit Court on Dec. 27, by Dewitt Williamson II, the father of the former PCS student. The suit also lists parties of those involved in the suit as Presbyterian Christian School, Ali Stayer, Mike Atkinson, Brian T. Smith, Jim Misner, Kyle Maxie, Claudia Powell, Soph...More >>