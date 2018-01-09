12th District Metro Narcotics team releases drug case numbers, new trends in Forrest County

To wrap up the 2017 year, the 12th District Metro Narcotics Enforcement team released the number of drug cases they cracked to shed light on substances they seized over the year. An investigator noticed new trends in the drugs showing up around Forrest County.

Forrest County deputies and Hattiesburg Police officers joined forces to face off with drug dealers.

"There was a lot of coordination and cooperation with local state and federal agencies," said John Tryner, an investigator with the team.

There were several warrants served and substances seized as the team continued to crack down on drug trafficking.

"Methamphetamine remains the most prevalent drug of choice to the substance abuser," Tryner said.

The Metro Narcotics Enforcement team reported 36 trafficking cases, 60 sale of a controlled substance cases and 109 possession substances, all the while keeping an eye on the uptick of particular drugs in the area.

"They were heroine and marijuana," Tryner said.

Tryner and the team also noticed a new marijuana trend that he believes correlates with recent changes in pot laws around the country.

"We would confiscate lower grade marijuana that originated in Mexico, but we've noticed a trend in that the marijuana we confiscated this past year was at a higher grade and quality," Tryner said. "Most of it originated in Oregon, Washington, and the California area."

The team also seized over $80,000 in dirty money. Moving forward, Tryner said building the team will contribute to continued success.

"Manpower. We do hope to at some point be able to get more manpower to combat the drug problem in our area," Tryner said.

Tryner added that the narcotics team will continue to depend on the eyes of the community while combating drugs.

"We will not stop," Tryner said. "We will continue to investigate these offenses through law enforcement channels, through networking, through tips we get from the community. We are coming, we will not stop."

The following are the specific numbers of drug related cases the team posted to the Forrest County Facebook page for the year of 2017:

"Over the course of 2017, The 12th District Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team made 36 cases for Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, 60 Sale of a Controlled Substance Cases and 109 Possession of a Controlled Substances Cases."

Cocaine: 2,108.8 grams = 4.65 lbs

Ecstasy: 150 Dosage Units

Heroin: 1,262.5 grams = 2.78 lbs

LSD: 50 Dosage Units

Marijuana: 104,801.4 grams = 231.04 lbs

Methamphetamine: 3,984.1 grams = 8.78 lbs

U.S. Currency: $86,534.

