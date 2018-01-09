Purvis High teacher accused of stealing from vulnerable person

A Columbia woman is facing up to 10 years in prison for allegedly stealing money from a vulnerable person.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said Devina Williamson, 34, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess Smith confirms Williamson is a teacher at Purvis High School. Smith said Williamson is still an employee at the school.

According to Hood, Williamson was charged after making $250 in unauthorized purchases using the debit card of a vulnerable person.

Williamson turned herself in to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She was booked into the Marion/Walthall Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bond.

In addition to the 10-year prison sentence, Williamson could also have to pay $10,000 in fines if she is found guilty.

The case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Vulnerable Adult Unit.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.