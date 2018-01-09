Medal of honor foundation helps Pine Belt educators

Instructors from the medal of honor foundation came to the Lake Terrace Convention Center Tuesday to bring educational outreach to teachers here in the Pine Belt .

The foundation, which was built off of the Medal of Honor Recipients Society, brought its K-12 character development program. Educators that participated received a certificate of completion.

The day was spent on teaching character development in the form of lesson planning, which the teachers take back to their schools to share with their students. The program also help the teachers to teach their students why values are important, value such as courage, commitment, sacrifice, integrity, citizenship and patriotism.

“It’s real simple, a lot of people chase test scores in our country and they’re always worried about what our next highest test score is," said George Chip, instructor with the Congressional Medal of Honor Character Development program. "But if you could change the hearts of our kids, then you can change their minds. And if they see themselves as important and see their function as being important instead of being selfish, it changes everything. Test scores go up, behavior is better in school and everyone wins from it.”

He said the foundation's elementary program is relatively.

The program is a free to teachers, and all they have to do is login to their website.

There are 71 living recipients of the Congressional medal of honor.

