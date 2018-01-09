Scott Waller named president, CEO of MS Economic Council - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Scott Waller named president, CEO of MS Economic Council

Scott Waller (Photo source: Mississippi Economic Council) Scott Waller (Photo source: Mississippi Economic Council)
JACKSON, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Economic Council Board of Directors has chosen a new president and CEO to grow the organization and the state’s business community.

Scott Waller was selected to be MEC’s fourth CEO in its 69-year history.

The announcement was made during MEC’s Capital Day, where business and community leaders from across the state meet with state lawmakers to discuss the legislative agenda.

“I am excited about the opportunity to build on MEC’s solid foundation,” Waller said. “I look forward to working with business and community leaders as well as our elected officials across Mississippi to continue to grow our states’ economic competitiveness.”

Waller has been with MEC for more than 11 years and spent the last eight months as interim president and CEO.

“Scott has had an integral role in the growth of MEC over the last 10 years and has done an outstanding job in leading us through our transition period over the last eight months.” said William Yates III, 2017-2018 MEC Chair. “We look forward to the future of MEC as he leads us in helping to grow Mississippi’s economy as the voice of the business community.”

The mission of the MEC is “Building a sense of statewide business community.” In his time with the organization, Waller has worked to fulfill that mission by building relationships with state leaders and working to grow MEC membership.

A graduate of Mississippi State University, Waller lives in Madison with his wife, Kim, and remains active in the Boy Scouts of America.

