WCU gets grant to help provide teachers for Meridian Public Schools

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

William Carey University has received a $20,000 dollar grant to help provide new teachers in Meridian.  

The money comes from the Phil Hardin Foundation.

It will allow people who already have a bachelor's degree in another field to take courses required to get an alternate route teaching license.

The grant will pay the tuition of about 10 students. WCU will cover the tuition cost of additional students.

The grant will help expand a campaign called "Teach Meridian." 

